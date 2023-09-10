Low 90s with a few afternoon showers or storms the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fairly quiet weather pattern is in store for the next few days. The big-time heat we have seen all summer is also gone, temperatures are near average this time of year in the low 90s. Rain chances will remain isolated until next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Any showers from earlier today will diminish and be left with quiet skies. Low temperatures in the low 70s and slightly muggy.

Tomorrow and Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with an afternoon shower or storm along the sea breeze. High temperature in the low 90s.

Futurecast Tomorrow (WCTV)

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, watching a cold front approach the area Wednesday, I have rain chances slightly higher as the front moves through. Lack of upper-level support should leave storm coverage isolated for the most part.

The Next Front (WCTV)

Thursday and Friday: Back to a partly sunny day with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will gradually “cool” behind the front. In the upper 80s by Friday with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Next Weekend: The biggest story for the weekend ahead will be the cooler and drier air moving in. Morning lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance that a low will come out of the gulf and shifts the forecast to a wetter and more muggy pattern. As of now, I am going to keep the weekend mostly dry with a small chance of an afternoon shower.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to make the anticipated right turn early next week. Still no issue for the southeast. Model guidance continues to point toward a position closer to Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Margot is in the Atlantic and will not be an issue for land.

A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Another tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is disorganized but has a 30% chance of developing into something more organized in the next 7 days.

