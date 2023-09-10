Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New Bowden Sports Bar opens up just in time for game day

A new sports bar opened on September 8th, just in time for Florida State University’s home opener.
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new sports bar opened on September 8th, just in time for Florida State University’s home opener. Bowden’s Sports Bar was named after former Florida State University Football coach Bobby Bowden.

Bobby Bowden coached football at Florida State University from 1976 to 2009 and is considered to be one of the greatest football coaches. Bowden passed away in 2021 due to pancreatic cancer.

A managing partner of Bowden’s, Goeff Gljiva, says the owners partnered with Bowden’s family to honor his legacy.

“We’re certainly thrilled and very excited to be able to honor Bowden’s legacy here. He was one of the best football coaches that ever walked the earth, and if you ask anybody around Florida state, they’ll tell you he is the best coach that ever walked the earth, so we’re very proud to have the name on the front of the building,” says Gljiva.

Gljiva also says restaurant staff alternates to a specialty menu on days the Seminoles play at home at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, as a way to prepare to serve the large crowds they anticipate seeing on game days.

“Home Games are always a special time and special day. We alter our menus, change our menus a little bit, we even change the format of how we operate that day,” says Gljiva.

Gljia says they aim to impact college town and has already begun partnering with local foundations and charities to give back to the same community Bobby Bowden dedicated much of his career.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Chattahoochee man killed in a single-car crash in Leon County
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Lake Bradford Estates shooting leaves 13-year-old injured
Lake Bradford Estates shooting leaves 13-year-old injured
Leon County school bus
Chiles High principal suspended for two weeks, accused of misusing funds

Latest News

A new sports bar opened on September 8th, just in time for Florida State University’s home...
New Bowden Sports Bar opens up just in time for game day
For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium