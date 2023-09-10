New Bowden Sports Bar opens up just in time for game day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new sports bar opened on September 8th, just in time for Florida State University’s home opener. Bowden’s Sports Bar was named after former Florida State University Football coach Bobby Bowden.

Bobby Bowden coached football at Florida State University from 1976 to 2009 and is considered to be one of the greatest football coaches. Bowden passed away in 2021 due to pancreatic cancer.

A managing partner of Bowden’s, Goeff Gljiva, says the owners partnered with Bowden’s family to honor his legacy.

“We’re certainly thrilled and very excited to be able to honor Bowden’s legacy here. He was one of the best football coaches that ever walked the earth, and if you ask anybody around Florida state, they’ll tell you he is the best coach that ever walked the earth, so we’re very proud to have the name on the front of the building,” says Gljiva.

Gljiva also says restaurant staff alternates to a specialty menu on days the Seminoles play at home at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, as a way to prepare to serve the large crowds they anticipate seeing on game days.

“Home Games are always a special time and special day. We alter our menus, change our menus a little bit, we even change the format of how we operate that day,” says Gljiva.

Gljia says they aim to impact college town and has already begun partnering with local foundations and charities to give back to the same community Bobby Bowden dedicated much of his career.

