No big changes in our forecast over the next several days

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
A mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a few showers and storms possible.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with just a few showers and storms possible. Highs will reach near 90, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

The forecast over the next five days will look and feel very similar. Only a few showers and storms are possible each day. Our high temperatures creep into the low to mid-90s by the middle of the work week.

A bit of uncertainty looking closer to next weekend, but a slight uptick in rain chances by Friday looks possible as slightly cooler temperatures will try to arrive Friday and Saturday.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to battle wind shear, which has further weakened it. Lee is still expected to re-strengthen over the next few days. The good news is that there is still high confidence that Lee will take that sharp turn to the north, away from the Southeast coastline. Tropical Storm Margot is way out there in the Atlantic and will stay there. Two new areas of interest have been flagged by the NHC. Neither will look to bring any impacts to land anytime soon, just more for us to watch.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

