Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours

Concerned neighbors called the WCTV newsroom around 9:30 Saturday night only minutes after hearing a flurry of gunshots.
For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon County.(Scott Phillips)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon County.

Concerned neighbors called the WCTV newsroom around 9:30 Saturday night only minutes after hearing a flurry of gunshots. The neighbor reported hearing two different “caliber” guns and sent in photos of the scene, which show a cache of forensics markers on the ground in front of a home in the neighborhood.

Caption

A spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were on the scene investigating, but said it did not appear that anyone was injured.

The incident was the second time deputies had responded to the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive on Saturday. Around 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was shot through the hand. The teen was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident as an accidental shooting, said Public Information Office Angela Greene-Sherrod.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Chattahoochee man killed in a single-car crash in Leon County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Leon County school bus
Chiles High principal suspended for two weeks, accused of misusing funds
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Latest News

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Chattahoochee man killed in a single-car crash in Leon County