Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon County.

Concerned neighbors called the WCTV newsroom around 9:30 Saturday night only minutes after hearing a flurry of gunshots. The neighbor reported hearing two different “caliber” guns and sent in photos of the scene, which show a cache of forensics markers on the ground in front of a home in the neighborhood.

Autoplay Caption

A spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were on the scene investigating, but said it did not appear that anyone was injured.

The incident was the second time deputies had responded to the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive on Saturday. Around 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was shot through the hand. The teen was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident as an accidental shooting, said Public Information Office Angela Greene-Sherrod.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.