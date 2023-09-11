Ashley demonstrates how to make curry chicken.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make healthy curry chicken.

Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken legs and thighs (cut into curry-style pieces)

1 red onion sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 yellow bell pepper sliced

1 orange bell pepper sliced

8 red potatoes cut into large chunks

1 15.5oz can butter beans

2 basil leaves

1/2 tbsp of garlic paste

1 13.5 fl oz can of coconut milk

3 tbsp of butter

2 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp complete seasoning

1 tbsp adobo all-purpose seasoning

2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp curry powder

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp dried thyme

Instruction:

Into a large bowl, add cleaned chicken, garlic paste, curry powder, sea salt, complete seasoning, dried thyme, and adobo all-purpose seasoning. Mix the chicken very well. Allow to marinate for 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Into a large cooking pan over medium to high heat, add butter. Once the butter is melted, add chicken, red onions, yellow, orange, and red bell peppers. Sautée chicken for 10 minutes, then add coconut milk, butter beans, potatoes, and basil leaves. Cover the pan and allow the chicken to simmer over medium to low heat for an additional 1 hour and 10 minutes. Stir occasionally during the cooking process. Once finished, allow it to cool for 10 minutes, then enjoy!!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.