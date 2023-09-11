Tell Me Something Good
City of Valdosta releases debris removal plans

Trucks will start picking up debris around Valdosta starting on Monday.(Source: City of Valdosta)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta has announced its plans to remove debris from the right-of-way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not provide direct services for debris removal, according to a release from the city.

Local government can receive reimbursement from FEMA for picking up debris from the right-of-way. The city is advising residents to remove debris from the right-of-way to speed up the process. Residents are also encouraged to cut down yard debris to six-foot sections for efficient removal by the city.

The city is acknowledging that there is a massive amount of debris to be collected and that it may take time to get to every area. Additional resources are being engaged to help expedite the process.

Debris removal teams will make several rounds to ensure that all debris is collected.

The city asks that citizens keep in mind that local governments cannot remove debris from private property. Residents on private property should put yard debris in one central location for collection coordinated with private subdivision HOA representatives.

Debris mixed with trash will not be picked up.

Starting on Monday, 13 trucks will rotate throughout the city until all debris is collected. The city is urging residents to be patient while the trucks make their rounds.

The debris removal process is crucial to ensuring the city’s safety and cleanliness, according to the city.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

