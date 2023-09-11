Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available now for Hurricane Idalia victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida businesses and residents who lost their jobs or had them interrupted due to Hurricane Idalia and who are not qualified for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, according to a FloridaCommerce announcement.

Florida residents who meet the requirements are encouraged to file a claim at FloridaCommerce‘s website.

FloridaCommerce is accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in the FEMA-designated disaster-impacted area as of September 10, 2023.:

Citrus County

Columbia County

Dixie County

Gilchrist County

Hamilton County

Hernando County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Levy County

Madison County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

Suwannee County

Taylor County

DUA is available for those who are not qualified for federal, state or local reemployment assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Are not able to work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

DUA is available beginning September 3, 2023, to March 2, 2024.

The deadline to submit a claim is no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 3, 2023, for businesses and residents in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor counties.

For businesses and residents in Manatee and Sarasota Counties, the deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 11, 2023.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.