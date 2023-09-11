Tell Me Something Good
Florida Missing Children Day is a moment of healing for families

The 25th Florida Missing Children's Day was held in Tallahassee Sept. 11, 2023.
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - More than 2,500 children were reported missing across Florida in 2021. Many of those families are still waiting for answers, while others continue grieving their loved ones who won’t ever come home.

Monday, the state honored all those children during the 25th Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony in Tallahassee.

Emotions filled the room as families across Florida remembered dozens of missing children, including 14-year-old Demiah Appling.

“It’s hard to fathom the disasters of this and how hard it hits families,” said her uncle David Appling.

Demaiah was reported missing from Dixie County in October. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist County.

“Being ripped away from us like this has been really difficult,” he said.

Monday was the first time Demiah’s uncle attended the Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony. For him, the ceremony was a moment of healing.

“A lot of people don’t really understand what it feels like because it was taken tragically. The people here, they understand. And they know, they explained to us it is OK to be sad, it’s OK to cry and show your emotions and not be ashamed of it,” he said.

Florida’s Missing Children’s Day is not just about healing, but also but also bringing awareness to the thousands of kids reported missing in the Sunshine State every year.

“You may see these people being trafficked. You may run into someone and say that person looks familiar. It’s OK to contact law enforcement,” Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

Glass said it takes help from everyone to help bring children home safely.

“I’m asking anyone out there, even if you don’t have children, you know people, family members, please do whatever you can,” Glass said.

Appling encouraged Florida residents to speak out, too.

“Don’t be scared. If you see something wrong, call it in. Anything helps,” he said.

FDLE has two active missing children alerts listed on its website. Jessica Beatriz has been missing since 2006. Morgan Martin went missing in 2012.

If you know anything about a missing child or adult or need to report someone missing, call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
