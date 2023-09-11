Tell Me Something Good
LCSO offers free gun safety kits after multiple shootings involving children

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working with Project Child-Safe to offer free gun safety kits to Leon County Residents.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working with Project Child-Safe to offer free gun safety kits to Leon County Residents.

The kits were implemented by LCSO after multiple shooting incidents that involved children in the region including:

The kit comes with safety information and a cable-style gun lock, which fits most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns.

The kits are available at the LCSO on Municipal Drive.

State Attorney Jack Campell blames incidents like these on the adults involved.

“Adults are responsible for the care of children,” Attorney Jack Campell said. “Anytime someone leaves a child in close proximity, something like that, a car, chainsaw or a firearm, they are responsible for any harm that comes up.”

Campell also says there is a Florida Statute that makes it a crime for a gun owner to not properly secure a gun which could result in being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

