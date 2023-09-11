Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lincoln football focused on taking things day by day

The Lincoln football team is 2-0 to start the season.
The Lincoln football team is 2-0 to start the season.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we enter week four of the high school football season in Florida, you’re starting to see what teams are all about.

Lincoln is showing they’re going to be a team to beat. The Trojans are 2-0 to open the season, and coming off a huge road win over perennial power Niceville.

The Trojans started the season strong last year, but didn’t finish the same way, and that’s something they’re focused on reversing as this season rolls on.

“They realize we got away from the process as we were successful,” said head coach Jimmie Tyson. “The big thing is sticking to the day to day, the little things, correcting the little things and not getting a big head. We’ve been preaching that and we’ve really been living that since those wins.”

“Just keep working hard in practice,” added quarterback Christian Sims. “They say you practice like how you play in the game, so we’re just really focused. We’re not getting our hopes up about anything, we have to work our way there first.”

After back to back road games, Lincoln is at home the next two weeks. They have Saint John Paul II on Friday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan

Latest News

Vote for WCTV's Play of the Week for Sept. 1, 2023. Poll closes Sunday at 7 p.m.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Wakulla defeated Munroe, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Game of the Week: Wakulla dominates Munroe 48-7 in home opener at JD Jones Stadium
Football Friday Night 9/8/2023
Football Friday Night: Sept. 8 full replay and scoreboard
Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop