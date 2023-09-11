Lincoln football focused on taking things day by day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we enter week four of the high school football season in Florida, you’re starting to see what teams are all about.

Lincoln is showing they’re going to be a team to beat. The Trojans are 2-0 to open the season, and coming off a huge road win over perennial power Niceville.

The Trojans started the season strong last year, but didn’t finish the same way, and that’s something they’re focused on reversing as this season rolls on.

“They realize we got away from the process as we were successful,” said head coach Jimmie Tyson. “The big thing is sticking to the day to day, the little things, correcting the little things and not getting a big head. We’ve been preaching that and we’ve really been living that since those wins.”

“Just keep working hard in practice,” added quarterback Christian Sims. “They say you practice like how you play in the game, so we’re just really focused. We’re not getting our hopes up about anything, we have to work our way there first.”

After back to back road games, Lincoln is at home the next two weeks. They have Saint John Paul II on Friday.

