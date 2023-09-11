Not quite “fall-like”, but a slight cool down on the horizon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It will be a week of mainly dry skies with times of afternoon showers or storms, mainly isolated. While this week will feature many low 90s, by the weekend we are talking cooler and drier air! Not quite “fall-like” but certainly more tolerable than much of this summer. This will be our first stretch of below-normal temperatures since the beginning of May (also the last stretch of days in the 80s).

Tonight: Another night of sticky conditions, lows in the 70s. Mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will be similar to Monday with slightly higher chances of rain. Mostly sunny to start the day, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Any showers will be along the sea breeze Tuesday afternoon rain chances will be slightly higher than in recent. High in the low 90s. Beaches and waters will be good with light winds and smooth conditions.

Wednesday and Thursday: A frontal boundary will be working toward the southeast during this timeframe, due to some available moisture rain chances will be slightly higher around 40%. Winds upstairs will be weak, leading to limited large-scale rising motion. This means overall coverage of showers or storms should remain isolated. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Friday: The front should be to the south, but with lingering moisture, a few spotty showers may develop, especially for our coastal areas. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

The Weekend: Looking great right now with dry air working into the Big Bend and South Georgia. This means plenty of sunshine and a comfortable airmass. Highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics: Lee continues to strengthen after fighting off some wind shear over the weekend which brought down the storm’s intensity.

Currently, Hurricane Lee is a category 3 storm moving northwest at 8 mph a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas.

The track remains the same heading into a new week... a hard right turn is expected Wednesday as Lee funnels between the Bermuda High and a cold front along the Eastern United States. What has changed? Models are trending toward some agreement of landfall between New England and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This WILL be a weaker storm but still should bring some impacts like heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge. These specific impacts we cannot pinpoint now, as Lee is still thousands of miles away.

Margot is a tropical storm that may briefly make it to hurricane strength as it stays out in the open Atlantic waters.

A tropical wave that is coming off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing over the next 7 days. We will keep an eye on what this wave wants to do in the coming days.

Watch the attached video for a complete breakdown.

