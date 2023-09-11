Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan

Latest News

FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades