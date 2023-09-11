Tell Me Something Good
South Ga. memorials, events to commemorate 9/11

Several South Georgia counties are commemorating 9/11.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sept. 11 is a time to remember those who died and those who helped save as many lives as possible during the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

Below is a list of memorials being held in South Georgia:

Berrien County

VFW 9/11 Memorial

The VFW post 5978 has placed 2,977 flags to represent the number of people who died during the terrorist attack. The memorial is directly in front of the Post, across Highway 125 and will be left up for the entire week.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA

The YMCA will host a fitness challenge on Monday where people can participate in a Memorial Climb. Those who participate will have to climb 10 flights of stairs to be entered into a raffle to win a free personal training session. Call (229) 244-4646 or (229) 559-8886 to register.

Tift County

City of Tifton

The city of Tifton will be hosting a Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Leroy Rogers Center. The ceremony is open to the public and will feature Mittie Vaughn as a guest speaker.

Thomas County

Thomas County Jackets Nest Stadium

Thomasville Fire Rescue will start the afternoon session of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 4 p.m. Register to participate at the Thomas County Jackets Nest Stadium.

Let us know of other 9/11 memorials on our Facebook page.

