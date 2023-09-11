Tell Me Something Good
Staying hot with only a few showers and storms the next couple days

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Still hot for now, but cooler temperatures are set to arrive this weekend.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy and warm today with high temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances are on the lower side, but one or two showers and storms will still be possible.

Staying on the warm side with highs in the low to mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible on both these days.

The pattern will begin to shift on Friday as a weak cold front is ushered across our area. Highs will dip into the upper 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s this weekend! A few showers are possible on Friday, with slim rain chances on Saturday.

Tropics: The tropics remain busy, but nothing will look to affect our area anytime soon. Hurricane Lee is expected to make a sharp turn to the north this week, sending it away from our area. Tropical Storm Margot will stay out to sea in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Two areas of interest are being monitored by the NHC way out near the coast of Africa. One of which will be worth watching over the next several days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

Still hot for now, but cooler temperatures are set to arrive this weekend.
