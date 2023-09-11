Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee man arrested in connection to accidental shooting

Javen Parker was arrested in connection to an accidental shooting.
Javen Parker was arrested in connection to an accidental shooting.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting on September 9th.

18-year-old Javen Parker was arrested after a 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, according to LCSO.

After an investigation, detectives learned that the victim was standing next to Parker when he allegedly unintentionally shot the gun. Parker was arrested a day later and charged with possession of a concealed firearm, culpable negligence, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting is still open.

LCSO has also announced an initiative with Big Bend Crime Stoppers to offer a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who is illegally possessing a firearm. Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and are eligible to get the $1,000 reward. Tips can be reported to 850-574-TIPS.

