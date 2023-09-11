Tallahassee man arrested in connection to accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting on September 9th.

18-year-old Javen Parker was arrested after a 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, according to LCSO.

After an investigation, detectives learned that the victim was standing next to Parker when he allegedly unintentionally shot the gun. Parker was arrested a day later and charged with possession of a concealed firearm, culpable negligence, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting is still open.

LCSO has also announced an initiative with Big Bend Crime Stoppers to offer a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who is illegally possessing a firearm. Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and are eligible to get the $1,000 reward. Tips can be reported to 850-574-TIPS.

