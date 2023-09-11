Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear is doing well but has long recovery ahead, family says
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin won’t play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall