WCTV welcomes Jacob Murphey to Eyewitness News at 6

Julie Montanaro and Jacob Murphey in the studio on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Julie Montanaro and Jacob Murphey in the studio on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s Jacob Murphey will be joining Julie Montanaro on the desk of the station’s flagship newscast, Eyewitness News at 6.

We are excited to announce Murphey began his role as co-anchor Monday. He will also lead the 5 p.m. newscast with Montanaro, who has been a storyteller and leader at WCTV for 34 years.

Murphey joined Eyewitness News four years ago as a multimedia journalist. Since then, he has become an integral member of the newsroom and community, anchoring thousands of newscasts, telling hundreds of meaningful stories across the region and volunteering with local youth.

While at WCTV, Murphey’s work has received statewide recognition. His coverage of the indictment of former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was awarded by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. And the acclaimed group also commended his work covering the Black Lives Matter protests in Florida’s capital city.

Outside of community coverage, Murphey mentors North Florida children through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend. As a native of the Atlanta area, his heart and expertise is in covering the South, and he is proud to call the Big Bend his home.

