Woman shot dead in broad daylight near Riley Elementary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was shot dead in northwest Tallahassee Monday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

She was shot in the Griffin Heights area just before 4 p.m., according to police. She was then transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Homicide investigation at Springfield Apartments

A view of the entrance to Springfield Apartments, as seen after a woman was shot dead there Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place at Springfield Apartments at 1700 Joe Louis Street, as a homicide, they said in a post on X/Twitter two hours after the incident.

The murder took place less than a mile from John G. Riley Elementary School. Police cars responded to the scene there Monday afternoon, but no vehicle lights were on when WCTV arrived at about 5 p.m. Officers searched an individual and placed them in the back of a squad car before driving away, but that person was not handcuffed.

While police did not disclose what hospital the woman was transported to, WCTV received word of crime scene tape and a police presence at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The yellow police tape surrounded an entrance to the facility where a car was parked with its hazard lights on. A TPD vehicle was parked behind the first vehicle.

Police did not provide any information on if they have identified a suspect or if there is a threat to the community. WCTV has reached out for those details, but TPD did not immediately respond.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. at the Springfield Complex, located at 1700 Joe Louis Street. pic.twitter.com/kiV9cDvHM3 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

