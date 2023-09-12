Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape is seen in front of the entrance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept....
Woman killed in daytime shooting near Riley Elementary
Javen Parker was arrested in connection to an accidental shooting.
Tallahassee man arrested in connection to accidental shooting
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Financial Services to Save You Time
For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours

Latest News

A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
A hot day to start, but a few cooling showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, September 12