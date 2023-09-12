Bainbridge man wanted in Dothan capital murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of Sincere Tyson in 2021.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Dothan Police Department responded to a murder in the 200 block of Blissett Drive. The victim was identified as Sincere Tyson, 20 years old of Dothan.

Investigators have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for this murder as 26-year-old Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell of Bainbridge, GA. Harrell is currently wanted for one count of Capital Murder.

The whereabouts of Harrell are unknown at this time, but DPD is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

They ask if you know the whereabouts of Harrell to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identity of anyone who would like to stay anonymous.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.