Bainbridge man wanted in Dothan capital murder case

Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of Sincere Tyson in 2021.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Dothan Police Department responded to a murder in the 200 block of Blissett Drive. The victim was identified as Sincere Tyson, 20 years old of Dothan.

Investigators have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for this murder as 26-year-old Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell of Bainbridge, GA. Harrell is currently wanted for one count of Capital Murder.

The whereabouts of Harrell are unknown at this time, but DPD is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

They ask if you know the whereabouts of Harrell to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identity of anyone who would like to stay anonymous.

