Chiles volleyball tops Florida High to remain perfect on the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a battle of unbeatens at Bob Albertson gym on Monday, as the Florida High volleyball team hosted Chiles.

After splitting the first two sets, Chiles took the next two to win three sets to one (25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21) remaining perfect on the year at 8-0.

