Chiles volleyball tops Florida High to remain perfect on the year

The Chiles volleyball team topped Florida High Monday to improve to 8-0 on the year.
The Chiles volleyball team topped Florida High Monday to improve to 8-0 on the year.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a battle of unbeatens at Bob Albertson gym on Monday, as the Florida High volleyball team hosted Chiles.

After splitting the first two sets, Chiles took the next two to win three sets to one (25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21) remaining perfect on the year at 8-0.

