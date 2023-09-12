Gainesville man wins $1 million in scratch-off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville claimed $1 million in prizes from a scratch-off in Newberry.

Daniel Spangler claimed $1 million in prizes from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Spangler purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located on West Newberry Road. The location will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

TRENDING: Alachua County Public Schools address transportation concern

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.