Gainesville man wins $1 million in scratch-off

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville claimed $1 million in prizes from a scratch-off in Newberry.

Daniel Spangler claimed $1 million in prizes from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Spangler purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located on West Newberry Road. The location will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

TRENDING: Alachua County Public Schools address transportation concern

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

