Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Gov. Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.

As part of this declaration, the governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023. Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

You can read the full order below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

