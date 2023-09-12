Tell Me Something Good
A Hot Tuesday before a few afternoon showers and storms

Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
A hot day to start, but a few cooling showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot this afternoon with isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be similar with partly to mostly sunny skies and isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs once again in the 90s.

Friday, slightly less moisture around will lower the rain chances, but still, a few pop-ups are possible. High in the low 90s.

For your weekend, direr and less muggy air will move in. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Skies looking partly to mostly sunny with low rain chances.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours

