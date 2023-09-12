A Hot Tuesday before a few afternoon showers and storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot this afternoon with isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be similar with partly to mostly sunny skies and isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs once again in the 90s.

Friday, slightly less moisture around will lower the rain chances, but still, a few pop-ups are possible. High in the low 90s.

For your weekend, direr and less muggy air will move in. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Skies looking partly to mostly sunny with low rain chances.

