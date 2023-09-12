Hurricane Idalia the latest billion-dollar disaster to hit the U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Hurricane Idalia making a historic landfall to record warmth, August weather was relentless across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Hurricane Idalia was the first major hurricane to make landfall in Apalachee Bay in recorded history. The closest was an unnamed category 3 storm in the late 1800s that made landfall in Dixie County.

Major Hurricane Apalachee Bay (WCTV)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Idalia was the 23rd billion-dollar disaster to impact the United States in 2023, which is the most billion-dollar disaster in recorded history in a calendar year.

The tropics stayed busy not just in the Atlantic, but in the Pacific as well. Many remember Hurricane Hilary. The National Hurricane Center says the tropical cyclone made landfall as a tropical storm in the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico on August 20. While winds were over 39 mph, the bigger impact from Hilary was the heavy rainfall over the desert southwest.

Tropical Storm #Hilary Advisory 17A: Hilary Makes Landfall Over the Northern Baja California Peninsula. Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding Likely Over Baja California and Portions of the Southwestern U. S. Through Monday. https://t.co/Oy8uoeSibM — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 20, 2023

The National Weather Service in San Diego received rainfall reports after the storm. Some of the highest totals were over 11 inches of rainfall. The highest was 13.07 inches in Upper Mission Creek, California.

A Look Back at Hilary (WCTV)

Hawaii also suffered from a billion-dollar disaster from the wildfires that burned through Lahaina in early August. In a press release from Maui officials, evacuations were ordered on August 8. Hurricane Dora and an unseasonably strong high in the Pacific led to strong winds from the difference in pressure between the two systems. The combination of the winds and an ongoing drought across the state led to a rapidly spreading fire on Maui.

Wildfire Setup in Hawaii (WCTV)

While heat was not the cause of a billion-dollar disaster, it still broke records. Tallahassee International Airport keeps temperature records going back to 1961. The airport recorded the warmest month on record August 2023 tallying 86.4 degrees, which shatters the previous record by one degree set in July 2015.

It was not just our area, but much of the country faced the heat. August was the ninth-warmest month on record according to NOAA.

