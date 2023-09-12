Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted fugitive originally from the Bahamas has been arrested in Lowndes County.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy made a traffic stop on a blue Kia Sportage at the 11-mile-marker North on Georgia Hwy 401 for a speeding violation, according to the report.

Deputies say the driver identified himself as Deando Whitfield and said he was from the Bahamas and did not have a license.

After further investigation by the LCSO, the driver was placed under arrest for several traffic and narcotics violations.

During the booking process at the Lowndes County Jail, staff found that the driver was actually Travis Jamal Moss. Moss returned as a deported felon from the Bahamas, and had several outstanding warrants from Broward County and Orange County, Florida, according to the report.

Moss was additionally charged with forgery, giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement and fugitive from justice.

Several days after the original arrest, the Lowndes County Criminal Investigation Division says they were contacted by the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department in regards to Moss. He was wanted as a suspect in a violent sexual assault in their jurisdiction, according to a Lowndes County release.

Investigators say they also learned that Moss was also a suspect and is one of three people to be indicted for the deaths of 17 Haitian migrants and an unborn child.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.