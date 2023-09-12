Tell Me Something Good
More afternoon showers or storms for your Wednesday afternoon

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
Hot before afternoon showers and storms move in. The chance of wet weather sticking around over the next few days.
By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny with afternoon showers or storms over the next few days as a cold front approaches the area. while not everyone will see the rain, I think a fair amount of the area will see some good downpours like we saw today.

This Evening: Isolated to scattered afternoon storms, otherwise partly sunny. Temperatures in the 90s where it has not rained.

Tonight: Clearing skies and still a bit muggy. Temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. High in the low 90s and muggy.

Thursday and Friday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 90, not as muggy.

Your Weekend: A drier airmass will be working in this weekend. This will lead to mainly dry conditions—more importantly, cooler and less muggy mornings with nice afternoons and highs in the upper 80s.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee, still category 3, is moving west/northwest and will continue on a more north path in the next 24 hours.

The question remains where and when is landfall? There is still some uncertainty about where exactly (and if) Lee makes landfall. As of the latest model guidance, Nova Scotia, Canada is becoming a landfall with a few outliers still shifting toward the northeast U.S.

When Lee does make landfall, it is expected to be a much weaker hurricane as it moves into cooler waters poleward. The story of Lee should end this weekend.

Margot is now the 5th hurricane of the 2023 season. The hurricane will not be a threat to land.

One other area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean, this tropical wave is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 7 days, and the chance of developing is at 80%.

Watch the attached video for the complete breakdown.

