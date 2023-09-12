Tell Me Something Good
Mother leading push for more Kratom regulations after son’s death

Susan Eppard said her 21-year-old son died in 2021 after using Kratom
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - There’s a new push for more regulations on a substance that’s becoming more popular.

Kratom isn’t regulated on a federal level, so many states, including Florida, are now putting restrictions in place. More and more people across the country are turning to Katrom to alleviate pain.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimated about 1.7 million people used the drug made from a tree in southeast Asia in 2021.

Eppard says her son, Matthew Eller, died in 2021 after using Kratom. The substance comes in many forms including powder, pills, and leaves, and is often used as an opioid. The Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved Kratom for any medical use. The Drug Enforcement Agency even lists it as a drug of concern.

The mother said Eller had no idea Kratom was dangerous.

“He thought Kratom was a safe herbal product. It gave him energy. He was a hard worker,” Eppard said.

Kratom is found in stores across the state. It’s not regulated on the federal level, but Florida does. It requires people 21 and older to buy it.

“Everybody needs to be responsible, obviously, for what they consume. Good consumers are going to do this, they look at the labeling,” American Kratom Association policy director Mac Haddow said.

Haddow works with states to put Kratom regulations in place, including Florida’s new law. He said it’s important to have these rules on the books to keep people safe.

“Too much of that marketplace is dominated by the Wild West bad actors,” Haddow said.

Eppard said she hopes state lawmakers will reign in control over the substance when they return next session.

“It shouldn’t just be a free-for-all. If they were handing out heroin on the streets, just think of the problem we might have,” she said.

Kratom is legal in all but six states. Florida is one of 11 states with some sort of regulation for the substance.

Many local cities and counties across the country ban Kratom. Sarasota County is the only jurisdiction in Florida that bans the substance from being sold.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

