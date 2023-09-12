Tell Me Something Good
Something Good- Couple organizes cornhole tournament for best friend’s recovery

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good was shared by Kristina Barber.

She says Evie and Scott Van Rojas organized an entire cornhole tournament at their home to raise money for Scott’s best friend Eric Allbritton.

Allbritton was in a car accident and is fighting his way back to normal life.

So Scott, Evie, friends, volunteers and sponsors all came together over the weekend and raised $17,000! It will help Eric go to rehab. Kristina said she wanted to shout out all their hard work.

