Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville

Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville(ASO, GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator through the streets of Gainesville caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite on Southwest 47th Street. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

He drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then drove the excavator through fences, over a utility pole, and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza.

TRENDING: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

He then knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building. Smith then jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete.

He dropped the blade before being confronted by responding law enforcement officers. While attempting to be handcuffed, he resisted officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an office, and trespassing.

