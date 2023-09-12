Tell Me Something Good
Man shot just steps from FAMU campus

Tallahassee Police believe it happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an shooting just off Florida A&M’s campus.

TPD’s Public Information Officer said they received word of a possible shooting at the 500 block of Kissimmee Street near Wahnish Way around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In a press release, TPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they found no victims.

But at about 5 p.m., a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police later learned others at the scene of the shooting drove him to receive medical care.

“At this time, no arrests have been made and a suspect description is not available,” TPD wrote in a statement. “This investigation remains open and active.”

WCTV has a reporter at the scene and will work to provide more information as it becomes available.

According to WCTV’s own internal shooting tracker, this is the city’s 80th shooting incident of the year. It comes on the heels of four back-to-back accidental shootings in the last six days.

This is a developing story.

