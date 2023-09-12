Thomasville hosts stair climb in honor of 9/11 first responders

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Exactly 22 years after the 9/11 attacks in New York City, community leaders hosted the ninth annual memorial stair climb in Thomasville.

Residents gathered to honor the first responders who died saving others during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Over 415 people registered to climb the bleachers of the Thomas County Jacket’s Nest Football Stadium to simulate climbing 110 stories as a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 63 police officers and 8 emergency medical service workers who lost their lives.

This year, the proceeds from registration will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of Stephen Gerard Siller, a firefighter who died responding the the 9/11 attacks. His family founded Tunnels to Towers in Siller’s honor to provide resources for the families of fallen first responders and those who have been affected by the horrific events of that day.

The captain of the Thomasville Fire Department, Mike Mann, said as a first responder, this time of year hits home.

Mann said he was between classes in high school on Sept. 11, 2001, when he received word of the terror attacks taking place.

“I was going to my second period class, it happened to be history. I remember when we walked in, our teacher was watching TV, which was very un-normal for him,” Mann said. “He never turned the TV on, but he had it on, and the first plane had already struck the tower. At that time, we all sat down and we had no clue what was going on. We didn’t know if he was watching a documentary or what it was, but as the events unfolded, we found out that was in real time.”

In addition to the stair climb, there was also a community run, raising of the flag, posting of colors, prayer and a memorial ceremony.

