Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Thomasville hosts stair climb in honor of 9/11 first responders

It was the ninth annual memorial stair climb in the Rose City
Thomasville remembers 9/11 with stair climb
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Exactly 22 years after the 9/11 attacks in New York City, community leaders hosted the ninth annual memorial stair climb in Thomasville.

Residents gathered to honor the first responders who died saving others during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Over 415 people registered to climb the bleachers of the Thomas County Jacket’s Nest Football Stadium to simulate climbing 110 stories as a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 63 police officers and 8 emergency medical service workers who lost their lives.

This year, the proceeds from registration will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of Stephen Gerard Siller, a firefighter who died responding the the 9/11 attacks. His family founded Tunnels to Towers in Siller’s honor to provide resources for the families of fallen first responders and those who have been affected by the horrific events of that day.

The captain of the Thomasville Fire Department, Mike Mann, said as a first responder, this time of year hits home.

Mann said he was between classes in high school on Sept. 11, 2001, when he received word of the terror attacks taking place.

“I was going to my second period class, it happened to be history. I remember when we walked in, our teacher was watching TV, which was very un-normal for him,” Mann said. “He never turned the TV on, but he had it on, and the first plane had already struck the tower. At that time, we all sat down and we had no clue what was going on. We didn’t know if he was watching a documentary or what it was, but as the events unfolded, we found out that was in real time.”

In addition to the stair climb, there was also a community run, raising of the flag, posting of colors, prayer and a memorial ceremony.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in less than 24 hours, shots rang out at the Lake Bradford Estates in Leon...
Shots fired in Lake Bradford Estates for second time in less than 24 hours
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: One dead after boating accident in Franklin County
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Man arrested for bringing airsoft gun into Gene Cox Stadium
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Ben Kaplan
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
Florida State moves up to 3rd in latest AP Top 25

Latest News

Police tape is seen in front of the entrance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept....
Woman killed in daytime shooting near Riley Elementary
Something Good- Couple organizes cornhole tournament for best friend's recovery
Something Good- Couple organizes cornhole tournament for best friend’s recovery
Three people dead in two weeks after accidental shootings
Javen Parker was arrested in connection to an accidental shooting.
Tallahassee man arrested in connection to accidental shooting