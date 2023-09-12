Tell Me Something Good
Three people dead in two weeks after accidental shootings

Who is responsible for accidental shootings?
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gun safety is something that is crucial in keep yourself and others safe from unfortunate situations like accidental shootings.

In a span of two weeks, two children in Tallahassee and one in Valdosta have been killed due to accidental shootings. The tragic incidents lead to questions on why this keeps happening, and who is responsible.

Experts say the answer gun safety and accountability.

“Adults are responsible for the care of children,” said Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell. “Anytime someone leaves a child in close proximity… something like that... A car, chainsaw, or a firearm… they are responsible for any harm that comes up.”

There are many scenarios that could take place in this particular situation. Campbell said that if the gun was not properly secure, it is against the law in the Florida and could result in a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Tallahassee Police are still investigating some the local incidents, and one arrest has been made. The victim’s ages range from 1 to 14 years old.

