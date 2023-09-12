Tell Me Something Good
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Marianna/Blountstown
Marianna/Blountstown(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have an update on an ugly incident that happened in Marianna’s 42-18 win at Blountstown on Friday.

Marianna sophomore lineman Ethan Lipford was forced to be taken to a hospital in Tallahassee for X-rays and an MRI after he was struck with his own helmet after getting tangled up with Blountstown junior lineman Gavin Lambeth.

As they tussled, Lambeth pulled off Lipford’s helmet and then hit him with it, leaving the Bulldogs sophomore injured.

Marianna’s head coach Jack Glover says Lipford was taken to the hospital in Tallahassee for the tests, to rule out concussion, fractures, and cranial bleeding. He says Ethan is back home and is now following up with his family doctor.

Both Coach Glover and Blountstown head coach Greg Jordan told us over the weekend.

They understand Lambeth made a mistake at the moment, and both commended officials for handling it quickly and well.

The matter in terms of punishment, now rests with the FHSAA, and a spokesman there today told us its “corrective action team” is reviewing the video and reports from all parties involved, but no decision on possible punishment has been made.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

