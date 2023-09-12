Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Coffee and Unseen Collections at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is presenting their Coffee and Unseen Collections.

The event features the State Archives of Florida and the Tallahassee Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Coffee and Unseen Collections event is on Tuesday, September 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.

There will be coffee, pastries, and artifacts from their collections.

Organizers are asking those attending to RSVP online.

