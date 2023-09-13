13-year-old shooting victim speaks out: ‘I’m too young to be getting shot’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 13-year-old girl who was accidentally shot at Lake Bradford Estates is speaking out for the first time since the incident.

“I’m emotional, too, but I’m trying to keep it in,” Ja’Maya Evans said. “I feel like I’m too young to be getting shot.”

Ja’Maya’s mother, Robin Evans, described the moment she found out her daughter was hurt.

“Next thing I know, I got a kid running through my house, telling me my daughter got shot in her hand and it won’t stop bleeding,” Robin said.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Maya was accidentally shot early Saturday morning while standing next to 18-year-old Javen Parker. That’s when officials said he unintentionally shot the gun. Parker was arrested the following day and is facing multiple charges, including Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson weighed in on the recent string of shootings that have been deemed accidental.

“It’s not an accident when you have a gun, because a person had to get it from somewhere,” Richardson said. “Where are these guns coming from? How are they being accessed by these young people, and why is it that they’re manipulating these guns in an environment where something like this can happen?”

Robin tells WCTV her daughter is on the volleyball team, and she was supposed to play in a game on Monday. However, Ja’Maya is still recovering from her injuries and is unable to play. Her mother said they have a long road ahead, emotionally and financially, because of the shooting.

Robin also said she would like to see a crime prevention program implemented in the neighborhood to make sure things like this don’t happen again.

“It could’ve been so much worse,” Robin said.

