3-0 Leon faces Mosley in district opener

The 3-0 Leon Lions continue preps for Mosley
The 3-0 Leon Lions continue preps for Mosley(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Leon Lions continue to rewrite the history books.

Big Red is 3-0 for the first time since 1985, but while an upset victory over NFC and wins against Gainesville and FAMU DRS are one thing, moving to 1-0 in district play is another ballgame entirely.

That’s just the opportunity Tyrone McGriff’s Lions have ahead of them Thursday at Gene Cox Stadium as the undefeated Mosley Dolphins make the trek from Panama City. A victory against Mosley means the Lions may just be undefeated when playing their longtime rivals from Lincoln in a matter of weeks and would build quite the early resume for a playoff berth.

“This is probably the biggest game in Leon’s recent history,” says McGriff, refusing to downplay the significance of Thursday night’s tilt. “It could really catapult us toward the rest of our season, put us in sound footing for district competition and really make a statement ‘we’re here’ against a good Mosley team.”

