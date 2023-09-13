Tell Me Something Good
Bainbridge Public Safety officer under investigation for sexual claims

By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge Public Safety Officer is currently under investigation after sexual allegations have surfaced, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton.

The allegations are that the officer had sex with a person in custody during an arrest transport.

An outside agency is currently investigating the allegations. The officer’s name has not been released due to the active investigation. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave.

The district attorney’s office has been notified about the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

