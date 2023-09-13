Leon County Schools to increase security measures at every varsity football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools have announced new increased security measures for all varsity football games effective Friday, September 15th until the end of the 2023 season.

The new security measures will require fans to walk through metal detection devices or have a metal detection wand passed over their person in order to get into any of the venues in Leon County. Fans who plan to attend a game at Gene Cox Stadium will see both walk-through and wand devices used. All other venues will use wand devices only. LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley told WCTV’s Alison Posey that more walk-through metal detectors are being purchased for all other venues.

This increase in security is in response to not only recent events at Gene Cox Stadium where air soft guns were found on August 18th and September 8th, and a fight on August 25th, but also incidents happening at high school football games across the country.

LCS is also reminding those who plan to attend any football game that fans are not allowed to bring backpacks into any stadium. Fans are allowed to bring diaper bags and purses into a game but they will asked to be open at the gate.

