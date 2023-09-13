Public Safety Departments across Middle and Southwest Ga. expect upgrades

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Public safety upgrades are expected to come to Middle and Southwest Georgia.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. will visit Donalsonville, Bainbridge, and Crawford County, bringing resources to strengthen local fire departments and upgrade public safety.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety Director Frank Green and Fire Chief Doyle Welch, the city will use the funding to purchase emergency equipment, including replacing antiquated Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment and Donalsonville Fire Chief Dean King, says, “The city will use its funding to replace 20 to 30-year-old equipment, including an electric smoke exhaust fan and old fire attack nozzles, and purchase new emergency equipment like axes and Halligan bars.”

Crawford County, previously received funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, will now also receive $27,415 through the Federal Fire Prevention & Safety Grant (FP&S) program to carry out fire prevention education and training, including fire code enforcement, fire/arson investigation, firefighter safety and health programming, and more.

“Firefighters across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe, and Senator Warnock, Congressman Bishop, and I are delivering these resources to help Georgia’s heroic fire departments respond to emergencies that threaten lives and property.” Sen. Ossoff.

“Our firefighters are some of the best among us. They run into danger to preserve our safety, and they are beacons of courage and resilience in every corner of Georgia. That is why I am honored to join Senator Ossoff in announcing these new investments in public safety for fire departments across the state, and Senator Ossoff, Congressman Bishop and I will continue working to secure additional investments so these brave public servants are able to protect and serve to the fullest of their abilities.” says Sen. Reverend Warnock.

“The presence of a well-equipped Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department can mean the difference between life and death when disaster strikes and I work hard with my colleagues to ensure FEMA has the resources to support our small and rural communities like Bainbridge and Donalsonville. By doing so, the federal government can be a reliable resource for our Fire and EMS departments across Middle and Southwest Georgia so that they can recruit, retain, train, equip, and ensure the safety of our first responders as they, in turn, keep all of us safe.” says Congressman Bishop.

City of Donalsonville, Operations and Safety, federal share will be $16,645.34

City of Bainbridge, Operations and Safety, federal share will be $262,507.61

Crawford County Commission, Fire Prevention and Safety, federal share will be $27,414.85

