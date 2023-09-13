Something Good - Friends help Tallahassee man complete 100,000 mile goal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s something good is a walk around the block that is so much more.

Nick Nichols, an avid runner and retired army lieutenant colonel, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His goal in life was to run 100,000 miles, and he didn’t want to come up short.

So neighbors, friends and family ran and walked and donated the last 800 miles to him. Today, they took one more lap around the block to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Nichols summoned the energy to run the final stretch and cross the finish line.

”My idea is there is no finish line,” he said. “Sadly life is an ultra marathon, and I’ve turned the corner and do see the finish line, but it wasn’t this one but it’s getting closer. And again, thank you so much. I don’t know even know what to say.”

Nichols’s friends and neighbors in Woodgate all gathered to circle the block together. He is encouraging everyone fighting cancer to keep fighting. Nichols says he never imagined so many people could care so much.

