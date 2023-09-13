Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Special Operations Division arrested two men, for their involvement in a large-scale drug operation.

With the assistance of the LCSO ICE Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration-Macon Field Office, on Thursday, September 7, investigators executed three search warrants, resulting in the arrest of Dewayne and Milton Edwards and the dismantle of a high-level drug trafficking organization, according to LCSO.

The search warrants were a culmination of efforts, a near one-year investigation of Edwards trafficking and distributing multiple illicit narcotics throughout Lowndes County.

Upon executing the search warrants, more than two kilograms of cocaine weighing 2380.7 grams, 760.9 grams of Alpha PVP and 39.2 grams of MDMA were found, says investigators.

Investigators also located over $230,000, firearms, digital scales, packaging material, a kilogram press and cutting agents showing the subjects arrested were involved in a large-scale drug operation.

Both Dewayne Edwards and Milton Edwards are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

Investigators are seeking Federal Prosecution, through the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative with the United States Attorney’s Office for the suspects arrested and also other co conspirators, locally and abroad.

If anyone has additional information related to the investigation, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.