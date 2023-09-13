Undefeated Lanier County leans on experience early

LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) - While bigger schools like Thomas County Central and Colquitt County have received most of the headlines in South Georgia for their undefeated starts, the Lanier County Bulldogs are starting to turn some heads in Lakeland.

Kurt Williams’ squad is now 3-0 and is fresh off a 24-7 statement win up the road at Berrien.

The early season undefeated streak is the result of a large group of upperclassmen according to Williams, many of whom have plenty of experience, with the battle tested roster hoping to keep the positive momentum rolling throughout 2023.

“It starts with our kids. We’ve got a big senior class of 15 and they’ve really bought in to what we’re preaching in practice,” said Williams of his veteran laced roster. “We’re getting as many best-on-best reps as we can get, our scout team is bought in to help them prepare our first team offense and defense and they all really believe in what we’re doing.”

The Bulldogs look to advance to 4-0 this Friday welcoming McIntosh Academy to Roquemore Field.

