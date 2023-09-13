Valdosta State football set to host Keiser in return to Bazemore-Hyder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta State football is already off to a better start than they were a year ago.

The Blazers are 2-0 after gutting out a win over Albany State over the weekend, but things are not going to get any easier, as one of the top teams in NAIA football is rolling into town this weekend.

Keiser is ranked fourth in the country, a team that Blazer head coach Tremaine Jackson isn’t taking lightly. Like any team that faces Valdosta State, coach expects them to bring their best. He said they’re a well coached football team, and his guys have to be ready to go come Saturday.

Two games in, coach said he’s feeling good about this group. He’s said it before, but he feels like this is his team and he’s ready to see them work this weekend.

“I feel like that and I feel like our players want to be around each other,” said Jackson. “They want to be in the building, they’re hungry to play with one another and I feel like this team has a great desire. What that desire is, and how that pans out, we’ll see as the season progresses, but they’re much more fun to coach. They’re fun to be around, and I feel like again, it’s ours.”

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m.

