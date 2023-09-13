Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Florida Civil Rights Virtual Museum Kickoff at Goodwood Museum

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s first civil rights museum and the nation’s first all-virtual civil rights museum is launching this week and it’s created by two people from Tallahassee.

The site will go live on Thursday, September 14.

There will be a reception, fundraiser, and kickoff at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens Carriage House at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The event is open to the public and an RSVP is required.

For more information visit Eventbrite.

