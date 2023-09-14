1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A person has died and another injured after a plane crashed in Fitzgerald Wednesday night, according to the Fitzgerald Police Department.

The plane crashed on East Suwanee Street near the Monitor Drive intersection around 5 p.m.

William “Jack” Sumner, 68, was declared dead at 5:20 p.m. shortly after arriving at Dorminy Medical Center, according to the Ben Hill County Coroner. His body has been sent off to Macon for a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The person injured was reported to be in stable condition and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood Jr. confirmed to WALB.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on their way to the scene.

