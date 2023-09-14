APD: Suspect likely in Florida after Albany stabbings, home invasion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man suspected of stabbing two people and invading a home is now thought to be in Florida, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Tuesday, Robert Breedlove, 43, became a suspect in the stabbing of his brother, and later the home invasion and stabbing of a woman, APD said in a statement.

After fleeing into Florida, the vehicle Breedlove reportedly stole after the home invasion was found empty in Pensacola, Florida.

Police say they believe that he is currently still in the Pensacola area.

Photo of Robert Breedlove (Source: Albany Police Department)

Breedlove is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, home invasion, aggravated battery and motor vehicle theft, with more charges likely.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or they can contact an Albany investigator at 229-431-2100. Pensacola police can also be reached at (850) 435-1900.

