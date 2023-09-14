Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Wakulla’s Owen Klees

Wakulla's Owen Klees is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.
Wakulla's Owen Klees is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla topped Munroe in last week’s Football Friday Night Game of the Week, and one of the War Eagles touchdowns, was the winner of our Play of the Week for the week of September 8th, 2023.

Wakulla’s Owen Klees turned the fake field goal attempt into a touchdown. He said it was a play they practiced all week, and War Eagle Nation liked it too, as they showed up to vote him Play of the Week.

“We were watching film and we saw the way they lined up on the line and we just sent a guy past him,” he said. “We definitely had a lot of momentum after that. Thank you, it means a lot. It definitely shows our fan base is true to Wakulla and we have always have really good fans.”

Klees received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

