More scattered storms before a slight cooldown this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A slow-moving cold front will get into our area today and gradually move toward the coast before pulling up stationary and meandering in our region through the weekend. The result will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms staying in the forecast through the weekend, too.

The best chances will be today, then just slightly drier Friday and Saturday. Lows will stay near or slightly above 70, and highs will rise into the 80s to near 90.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee is turning to the north and could have at least moderate impacts on New England on Saturday. Hurricane Margot is in the middle of the Atlantic and meandering for the next week - no threat to any land. Tropical “Invest” 97-L will likely become “Nigel” way out in the tropical Atlantic, and will likely stay out over open water far from land next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

