Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

More scattered storms before a slight cooldown this weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
More chances for rain as our high temperatures dip into the 80s.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A slow-moving cold front will get into our area today and gradually move toward the coast before pulling up stationary and meandering in our region through the weekend. The result will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms staying in the forecast through the weekend, too.

The best chances will be today, then just slightly drier Friday and Saturday. Lows will stay near or slightly above 70, and highs will rise into the 80s to near 90.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee is turning to the north and could have at least moderate impacts on New England on Saturday. Hurricane Margot is in the middle of the Atlantic and meandering for the next week - no threat to any land. Tropical “Invest” 97-L will likely become “Nigel” way out in the tropical Atlantic, and will likely stay out over open water far from land next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
Girl who was accidentally shot last weekend speaks out
13-year-old shooting victim speaks out: ‘I’m too young to be getting shot’
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Florida advises against new Covid-19 shot as hospitalizations increase
Leon County Schools to increase security measures at every varsity football game
Man shot just steps from FAMU campus

Latest News

More chances for rain as our high temperatures dip into the 80s.
Rob's Forecast
The filing deadline for physical property damage applications is November 6th, 2023. And...
U.S. Small Business Admin. offers assistance to Georgians after Hurricane Idalia
Students write letters to Georgia Power Linemen.
Lowndes County middle school students thank Hurricane Idalia first responders
Hot before afternoon showers and storms move in. The chance of wet weather sticking around over...
More afternoon showers or storms for your Wednesday afternoon