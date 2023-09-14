Tell Me Something Good
A slight cool down with better rain chances bring us into the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Scattered showers and storms are in Friday's forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most spots will be saying goodbye to the 90s (for now) as our high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s over the next several days.

Our rain chances will be the highest on Friday, with scattered showers and storms expected mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Lots of activity in the tropics, but nothing that will be affecting our weather.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

